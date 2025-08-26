Panther Strike 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade sent a team of soldiers to support the 2025 Panther Strike Intelligence Exercise. Soldiers from across the brigade contributed their expertise in multiple intelligence disciplines and played a key role in enhancing the overall training. In addition to the exercise, brigade soldiers also took part in the Thode Ruck March, where a combined 501st/141st team placed second among more than 700 participants. Through their professionalism and teamwork, the 501st demonstrated mission readiness and strengthened partnerships across the intelligence community.