The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade sent a team of soldiers to support the 2025 Panther Strike Intelligence Exercise. Soldiers from across the brigade contributed their expertise in multiple intelligence disciplines and played a key role in enhancing the overall training. In addition to the exercise, brigade soldiers also took part in the Thode Ruck March, where a combined 501st/141st team placed second among more than 700 participants. Through their professionalism and teamwork, the 501st demonstrated mission readiness and strengthened partnerships across the intelligence community.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9279628
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-JL066-2415
|Resolution:
|1600x1080
|Size:
|448.1 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panther Strike 25, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
