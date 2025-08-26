Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panther Strike 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade sent a team of soldiers to support the 2025 Panther Strike Intelligence Exercise. Soldiers from across the brigade contributed their expertise in multiple intelligence disciplines and played a key role in enhancing the overall training. In addition to the exercise, brigade soldiers also took part in the Thode Ruck March, where a combined 501st/141st team placed second among more than 700 participants. Through their professionalism and teamwork, the 501st demonstrated mission readiness and strengthened partnerships across the intelligence community.

