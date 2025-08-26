New Zealand participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United Nations Command’s New Zealand contingent hosted New Zealand Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Ms. Dawn Bennet (center) to discuss their participation in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise. UFS 25 ensures ROK, U.S. and coalition forces are prepared through realistic and rigorous training to respond in defense of the Republic of Korea and maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula.