    New Zealand participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command’s New Zealand contingent hosted New Zealand Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Ms. Dawn Bennet (center) to discuss their participation in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise. UFS 25 ensures ROK, U.S. and coalition forces are prepared through realistic and rigorous training to respond in defense of the Republic of Korea and maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 00:09
    Photo ID: 9279562
    VIRIN: 250821-N-YQ363-1212
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    New Zealand
    Ulchi Freedom Shield
    South Korea
    UFS25

