181st MFTB Soldiers and their Families Participate in Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, and their families pariticpated in a run on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 27, 2024. The run is an event designed to build familial relations and strengthen their bonds. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)