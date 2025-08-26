Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFFHWC IHO Republic of Korea [Image 67 of 69]

    AFFHWC IHO Republic of Korea

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    On Aug. 26, 2025, service members from across the National Capital Region participated in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. The ceremony, hosted by Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, was held during the official visit of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 16:21
    Photo ID: 9278820
    VIRIN: 250826-A-QD602-4652
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFHWC IHO Republic of Korea [Image 69 of 69], by SFC Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Republic of Korea
    Military District of Washington / Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region

