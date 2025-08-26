AFFHWC IHO Republic of Korea

On Aug. 26, 2025, service members from across the National Capital Region participated in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. The ceremony, hosted by Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, was held during the official visit of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)
