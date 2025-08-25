U.S. Naval War College hosts freedom of navigation workshop with industry partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT, R.I.— U.S. Naval War College (NWC) President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker delivers opening remarks during a workshop onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 19, 2025, designed to discuss ways of ensuring the free flow of goods and commerce in times of heightened tensions. The workshop, titled “The (Trade) Winds of War,” was sponsored by the Capt. Jerome E. Levy Endowed Chair of Economic Geography and National Security, Dr. Curtis Bell, and was co-hosted by NWC International Programs Prof. Jon Huggins. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)