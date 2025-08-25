Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval War College hosts freedom of navigation workshop with industry partners

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I.— U.S. Naval War College (NWC) President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker delivers opening remarks during a workshop onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 19, 2025, designed to discuss ways of ensuring the free flow of goods and commerce in times of heightened tensions. The workshop, titled “The (Trade) Winds of War,” was sponsored by the Capt. Jerome E. Levy Endowed Chair of Economic Geography and National Security, Dr. Curtis Bell, and was co-hosted by NWC International Programs Prof. Jon Huggins. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9278271
    VIRIN: 250819-N-UY363-1023
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
