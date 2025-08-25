U.S. Naval War College graduates Executive Level Operational Warfare Course summer class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT, R.I. — Fifteen students attending the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Executive Level of Warfare Course (ELOC) pose for a photo with NWC professors and staff onboard Naval Station Newport, Aug. 19, 2025. ELOC is part of a series of Professional Military Education courses that instructs students in operational-level staff objectives and the methodology of those objectives in an operational environment. ELOC supports the Navy on an operational level by improving the capability of its operations centers to lead maritime, Joint and multinational forces while also focusing on how maritime staffs translate a commander’s plan into orders and direction given to the tactical commanders in operational environments. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)