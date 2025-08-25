Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Thomas, left, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander support staff section chief, and Staff Sgt. Mason Carney, 52nd MXS metals technology craftsman, lifts a shelf at the new Spartan Resiliency Center at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Their work supported the setup of the center, which is designed to promote Airmen’s mental, social and spiritual resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)