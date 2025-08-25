Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Resiliency Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Spartan Resiliency Center

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Thomas, left, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander support staff section chief, and Staff Sgt. Mason Carney, 52nd MXS metals technology craftsman, lifts a shelf at the new Spartan Resiliency Center at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Their work supported the setup of the center, which is designed to promote Airmen’s mental, social and spiritual resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 09:05
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
