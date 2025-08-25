Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Tennessee Army National Guard speak and meet with local authorities in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)