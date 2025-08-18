The Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise Week 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Darius Moody, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defender, looks for role players acting as a protestors during the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, Aug. 12, 2025. ARROW trains convoy response force teams from Minot Air Force Base, F.E. Warren AFB, and Malmstrom AFB through realistic scenarios like ambushes and attacks to enhance their ability to protect and recapture military assets during transit in missile fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)