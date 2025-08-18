Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise Week 2 [Image 8 of 10]

    The Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise Week 2

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe 

    90th Missile Wing

    Airman 1st Class Darius Moody, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defender, looks for role players acting as a protestors during the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, Aug. 12, 2025. ARROW trains convoy response force teams from Minot Air Force Base, F.E. Warren AFB, and Malmstrom AFB through realistic scenarios like ambushes and attacks to enhance their ability to protect and recapture military assets during transit in missile fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)

