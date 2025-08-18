A 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defender, arrests a role player acting as a protestor during the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, Aug. 12, 2025. ARROW trains convoy response force teams from Minot Air Force Base, F.E. Warren AFB, and Malmstrom AFB through realistic scenarios like ambushes and attacks to enhance their ability to protect and recapture military assets during transit in missile fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9276358
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-QQ288-1352
|Resolution:
|4925x3277
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter (ARROW) exercise Week 2 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Nicholas Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.