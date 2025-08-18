NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment

GULFPORT, Miss. (Aug. 22, 2025) – U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 participate in an Airfield Damage Repair assessment on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 22, 2025. The assessment was a graded exercise as part of the culmination of advanced phase to move into sustainment phase, in preparation for the upcoming deployment. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9276113
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-JQ001-1952
|Resolution:
|6541x4672
|Size:
|17.45 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
