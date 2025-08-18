Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Aug. 22, 2025) – U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 participate in an Airfield Damage Repair assessment on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 22, 2025. The assessment was a graded exercise as part of the culmination of advanced phase to move into sustainment phase, in preparation for the upcoming deployment. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9276113
    VIRIN: 250822-N-JQ001-1952
    Resolution: 6541x4672
    Size: 17.45 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment
    NMCB 11 Conducts Airfield Damage Repair Assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulfport
    NMCB11
    ADR
    airfield repair
    Seabees
    airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download