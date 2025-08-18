Soldier Participates in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025

U.S. Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, participate in a foot race during Cabin Fever 2025 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, February 12, 2025. Cabin Fever 2025 consisted of multiple events and games where the Soldiers competed against one another while representing their battalions. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)
Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 12:20
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
