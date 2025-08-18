Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Participate in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025 [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Participate in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, participate in a foot race during Cabin Fever 2025 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, February 12, 2025. Cabin Fever 2025 consisted of multiple events and games where the Soldiers competed against one another while representing their battalions. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 12:20
    Photo ID: 9275488
    VIRIN: 250212-A-ZT447-2830
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Participate in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Participates in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025
    Soldier Participates in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025
    Soldiers Participate in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025
    Soldier Participates in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025
    Soldier Participates in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025
    Soldier Participates in Foot Race during Cabin Fever 2025
    Soldiers Participate in Capture the Flag
    Soldiers Participate in Capture the Flag
    Soldiers Participate in Capture the Flag
    Soldiers Participate in Capture the Flag
    Soldiers Participate in Capture the Flag
    Soldiers Participate in Capture the Flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    Cabin Fever 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download