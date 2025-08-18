Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, front row sixth from left, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins senior military and government leaders for a group photo during the opening ceremony for Super Garuda Shield 2025, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 07:15
    VIRIN: 250825-N-PC065-1247
    Location: JAKARTA, ID
    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASEAN
    SGS
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    Super Garuda Shield
    IDN

