USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita, deputy commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, during the opening ceremony for Super Garuda Shield 2025, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)