USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to media during a ceremony aboard the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Amphibious Landing Ship JS Osami (LST 4001), in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2025. Osami is the first Japanese ship participating in Super Garuda Shield, an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)