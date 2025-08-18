Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    From left to right, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Gen. Agus Subiyanto, Japan Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Canadian Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan, join together for a photo during a ceremony aboard the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Amphibious Landing Ship JS Osami (LST 4001), in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2025. Osami is the first Japanese ship participating in Super Garuda Shield, an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 05:33
    Photo ID: 9274849
    VIRIN: 250824-N-PC065-1275
    Resolution: 5478x3645
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: JAKARTA, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025
    USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025
    USINDOPACOM Commander engages leaders in Indonesia; commences Super Garuda Shield 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASEAN
    SGS
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    Super Garuda Shield
    IDN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download