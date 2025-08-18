USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: USO Lunch

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in an end of phase 1 lunch hosted by the Camp Aachen USO during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)
