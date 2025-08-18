Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: USO Lunch

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: USO Lunch

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in an end of phase 1 lunch hosted by the Camp Aachen USO during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 04:29
    Photo ID: 9274816
    VIRIN: 250823-A-RR484-9669
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: USO Lunch, by CPT Shenicquia Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyBestSquad
    EABestSquad
    BSC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download