    Secretary of Defense recognizes D.C. National Guard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth poses for a photo with National Guard members at the District of Columbia National Guard headquarters Aug. 21. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9274717
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-HE111-2005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense recognizes D.C. National Guard, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

