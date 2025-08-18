Secretary of Defense recognizes D.C. National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth poses for a photo with National Guard members at the District of Columbia National Guard headquarters Aug. 21. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)