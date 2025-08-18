Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. L. Scott McKennon, right, speaks with 1st Sgt. Ian Lauth, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Parrot, both with the Tennessee National Guard, supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)