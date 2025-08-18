GySgt Andrea Moore Promotion

Gunnery Sergeant Moore takes her promotion oath alongside Col. Selvidge and MSgt Carbajal at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, on 01 August 2025, officially marking her advancement in rank and responsibilities. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)
