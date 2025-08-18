GySgt Andrea Moore Promotion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    08.01.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Giovanni Jimenez 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    Gunnery Sergeant Moore takes her promotion oath alongside Col. Selvidge and MSgt Carbajal at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, on 01 August 2025, officially marking her advancement in rank and responsibilities. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)

