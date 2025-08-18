501st Military Intelligence Brigade MASCAL Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Field Station Korea conducted a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise in coordination with the 65th Medical Brigade’s 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion and installation fire department responders. The training scenario simulated a large-scale casualty event on site, requiring rapid triage, evacuation, and treatment of injured personnel. Soldiers carried litter patients through the area while medical staff provided immediate care, and chaplains moved among participants offering support. The fast-paced environment created a realistic and intense atmosphere, ensuring participants were challenged as they practiced lifesaving procedures. This joint exercise demonstrated the readiness and cooperation of medical, emergency, and support teams to respond to crisis situations, strengthening the installation’s ability to save lives under pressure.