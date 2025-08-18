Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company TAC [Image 5 of 6]

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company TAC

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducted a demonstration of its Tactical Command Post (TAC) operations. During the event, the Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh visited the site to observe the setup and functionality of the mobile command tent. As part of the demonstration, the TAC team showcased joint training efforts with the 2nd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade and the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. In one scenario, simulated drone threats targeting the TAC were countered by 35th ADA Soldiers using electronic warfare and counter-drone systems, highlighting the importance of combined readiness across multiple units. This event underscored the brigade’s commitment to maintaining operational effectiveness and strengthening partnerships with mission enablers across the Korean Peninsula.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 20:51
    Photo ID: 9274494
    VIRIN: 250820-A-JL066-8848
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 759.07 KB
    Location: KR
