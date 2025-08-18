501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company TAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducted a demonstration of its Tactical Command Post (TAC) operations. During the event, the Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh visited the site to observe the setup and functionality of the mobile command tent. As part of the demonstration, the TAC team showcased joint training efforts with the 2nd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade and the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. In one scenario, simulated drone threats targeting the TAC were countered by 35th ADA Soldiers using electronic warfare and counter-drone systems, highlighting the importance of combined readiness across multiple units. This event underscored the brigade’s commitment to maintaining operational effectiveness and strengthening partnerships with mission enablers across the Korean Peninsula.