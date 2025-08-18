Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Security Agency Commanding General Major General Park, Jong Sun visited Field Station Korea [Image 4 of 6]

    Defense Security Agency Commanding General Major General Park, Jong Sun visited Field Station Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Major General Park, Jong Sun, Commanding General of the Defense Security Agency, visited Field Station Korea to engage in discussions on continued cooperation and shared efforts in support of operations on the Korean Peninsula. The visit highlighted the strong partnership and commitment to maintaining readiness and collaboration between both organizations.

