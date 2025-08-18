Defense Security Agency Commanding General Major General Park, Jong Sun visited Field Station Korea

Major General Park, Jong Sun, Commanding General of the Defense Security Agency, visited Field Station Korea to engage in discussions on continued cooperation and shared efforts in support of operations on the Korean Peninsula. The visit highlighted the strong partnership and commitment to maintaining readiness and collaboration between both organizations.
