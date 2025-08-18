532nd Military Intelligence Battalion Bravo Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, Bravo Company, held a Change of Responsibility ceremony to honor the dedicated service of First Sergeant Jenna A. McAllister as she passed the mantle of leadership. Bravo Company welcomed First Sergeant Dung T. Le as the incoming first sergeant, entrusted with leading Soldiers and ensuring the company’s continued mission success. This transition reflects the Army’s proud tradition of sustaining strong leadership and readiness for the future.