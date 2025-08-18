The 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, Bravo Company, held a Change of Responsibility ceremony to honor the dedicated service of First Sergeant Jenna A. McAllister as she passed the mantle of leadership. Bravo Company welcomed First Sergeant Dung T. Le as the incoming first sergeant, entrusted with leading Soldiers and ensuring the company’s continued mission success. This transition reflects the Army’s proud tradition of sustaining strong leadership and readiness for the future.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9274492
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-JL066-4635
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion Bravo Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.