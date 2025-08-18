The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony, bidding farewell to First Sergeant Kevin W. Dubose and recognizing his commitment to Soldiers and mission readiness. The company proudly welcomed First Sergeant Michael T. Schwab as the new first sergeant, carrying forward the responsibility of leading and strengthening the Red Dragon team.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9274488
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-JL066-5832
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.