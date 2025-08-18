Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony, bidding farewell to First Sergeant Kevin W. Dubose and recognizing his commitment to Soldiers and mission readiness. The company proudly welcomed First Sergeant Michael T. Schwab as the new first sergeant, carrying forward the responsibility of leading and strengthening the Red Dragon team.

