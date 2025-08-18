501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command Ceremony

The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, held a Change of Command ceremony, where Captain Jae H. Redfearn relinquished command to Captain Sang W. Bae. The ceremony honored CPT Redfearn’s dedicated leadership and service to the Soldiers of HHC, and welcomed CPT Bae as he steps into the role, ready to lead the company into its next chapter.
