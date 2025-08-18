Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, held a Change of Command ceremony, where Captain Jae H. Redfearn relinquished command to Captain Sang W. Bae. The ceremony honored CPT Redfearn’s dedicated leadership and service to the Soldiers of HHC, and welcomed CPT Bae as he steps into the role, ready to lead the company into its next chapter.

