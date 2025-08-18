52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kemal Defreitas, 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron hospital maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, smiles while showcasing his section to base leadership during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. Hospital maintenance personnel ensure medical equipment is properly serviced and ready for use, allowing healthcare providers to deliver safe and effective patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)