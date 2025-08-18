52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, looks at a repair station in the 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron hospital maintenance section during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. This portion of the visit highlighted how the maintenance team keeps medical equipment operational to ensure quality care for the Airmen, families, and other beneficiaries at Spangdahlem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)