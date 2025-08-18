Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kristen Gipson, 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron emergency services section chief, far right, explains the purpose of a medical training mannequin to 52nd Fighter Wing leadership during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The mannequin can simulate real life conditions such as breathing difficulties and bleeding, providing Airmen with realistic hands-on experience to prepare for medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

