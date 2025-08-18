U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kristen Gipson, 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron emergency services section chief, far right, explains the purpose of a medical training mannequin to 52nd Fighter Wing leadership during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The mannequin can simulate real life conditions such as breathing difficulties and bleeding, providing Airmen with realistic hands-on experience to prepare for medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9274274
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-GY077-1346
|Resolution:
|5022x3341
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.