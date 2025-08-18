52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kristen Gipson, 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron emergency services section chief, far right, explains the purpose of a medical training mannequin to 52nd Fighter Wing leadership during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The mannequin can simulate real life conditions such as breathing difficulties and bleeding, providing Airmen with realistic hands-on experience to prepare for medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)