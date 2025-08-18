Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours [Image 2 of 5]

    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, examines a blood cell sample through a microscope during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. While in the lab, Wing leadership viewed the equipment used for cell analysis, learned about workflow processes, and discussed staffing requirements that keep operations running efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9274273
    VIRIN: 250812-F-GY077-1215
    Resolution: 5953x3961
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

