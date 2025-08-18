52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, examines a blood cell sample through a microscope during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. While in the lab, Wing leadership viewed the equipment used for cell analysis, learned about workflow processes, and discussed staffing requirements that keep operations running efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9274273
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-GY077-1215
|Resolution:
|5953x3961
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
