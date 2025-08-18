U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Paola Bernal, 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron shows how the laboratory team identifies lymphoid cells during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the lab’s role in providing accurate cell analysis to support timely diagnoses and patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9274272
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-GY077-1202
|Resolution:
|4969x3306
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.