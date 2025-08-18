52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Paola Bernal, 52nd Health Care Operations Squadron shows how the laboratory team identifies lymphoid cells during a squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the lab’s role in providing accurate cell analysis to support timely diagnoses and patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)