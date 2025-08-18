Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Marine Band Performs at “The Ollie” [Image 5 of 5]

    Quantico Marine Band Performs at “The Ollie”

    SOUTH BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Band perform for kids at “The Ollie,” an organization that supports family and neighborhood life in South Boston, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marine Week Boston provides an opportunity for the Marine Corps to celebrate its 250th Birthday and connect with local communities. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of ‘Semper Fidelis.’ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9274267
    VIRIN: 250822-M-HP224-1211
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: SOUTH BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Quantico Marine Band Performs at “The Ollie” [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Boston
    Marine Week Boston
    Marines250
    Marines
    USMC250Boston
    The Ollie

