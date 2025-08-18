Quantico Marine Band Performs at “The Ollie”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Band teach kids how to march at “The Ollie,” an organization that supports family and neighborhood life in South Boston, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marine Week Boston provides an opportunity for the Marine Corps to celebrate its 250th Birthday and connect with local communities. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of ‘Semper Fidelis.’ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)