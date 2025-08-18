Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Books, Smiles, and Shared Stories: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Spend The Day Reading and Connecting With The Young Minds of Pohnpei [Image 8 of 12]

    Books, Smiles, and Shared Stories: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Spend The Day Reading and Connecting With The Young Minds of Pohnpei

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Emily Zito, a communication strategy and operations officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, reads a book to Pohnpeian children during storytime at Pohnpei Public Library in Kolonia, Federated States of Micronesia, August 21, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

