Illinois Army National Guardsmen Pvt. 1st Class Alexis Carmona reloads ammunition for the Infantry Team Match event during the annual TAG Match 2025 competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug. 20, 2025. Team match training is efficient in simulating weapon readiness in a combat scenario.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9273805
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-AL194-3771
|Resolution:
|6425x4284
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|MCHENRY, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Two childhood friends from the Two Illinois Army National Guardsmen compete together in the ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kristel Cordero, identified by DVIDS