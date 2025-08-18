Illinois Army National Guardsmen Sgt. Daniel Priest, Spc. Christian Lis, Pvt. 1st Class Alexis Carmona, and Pvt. 1st Class Brayden Mosoff from the 933rd Military Police Company, reload ammunition for the Infantry Team Match event during the annual TAG Match 2025 competition at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug. 20, 2025. This competition is run to ensure weapon skills to promote utmost soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9273804
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-AL194-5195
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|MCHENRY, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two childhood friends from the Two Illinois Army National Guardsmen compete together in the ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kristel Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.