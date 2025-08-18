Two childhood friends from the Two Illinois Army National Guardsmen compete together in the ILNG TAG Match 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guardsmen Sgt. Daniel Priest, Spc. Christian Lis, Pvt. 1st Class Alexis Carmona, and Pvt. 1st Class Brayden Mosoff from the 933rd Military Police Company, reload ammunition for the Infantry Team Match event during the annual TAG Match 2025 competition at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug. 20, 2025. This competition is run to ensure weapon skills to promote utmost soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)