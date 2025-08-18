Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two childhood friends from the Two Illinois Army National Guardsmen compete together in the ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guardsmen Sgt. Daniel Priest, Spc. Christian Lis, Pvt. 1st Class Alexis Carmona, and Pvt. 1st Class Brayden Mosoff from the 933rd Military Police Company, reload ammunition for the Infantry Team Match event during the annual TAG Match 2025 competition at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug. 20, 2025. This competition is run to ensure weapon skills to promote utmost soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 22:05
    Photo ID: 9273804
    VIRIN: 250820-A-AL194-5195
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: MCHENRY, ILLINOIS, US
