Fitzgerald Steel Beach

250629-N-YO707-1067



Lt. j.g. Anthony Jimenez and Cmdr. Matthew Biggerstaff, executive officer, prepares food during a steel beach picnic aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2025. Fitzgerald, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)