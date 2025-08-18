Lt. Gen. Wortman Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, right, the oncoming commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, takes the oath of office, delivered by Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, during a promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. The promotion occurred prior to the I Marine Expeditionary Force change of command ceremony, during which Lt. Gen. Wortman assumed command of I MEF, relieving Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)