    Lt. Gen. Wortman Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Wortman Promotion Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, oncoming commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, embraces Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, following his promotion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. The promotion occurred prior to the I Marine Expeditionary Force change of command ceremony, during which Lt. Gen. Wortman assumed command of I MEF, relieving Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 9273249
    VIRIN: 250821-M-EF648-1635
    Resolution: 2905x4357
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Wortman Promotion Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    2025
    Ceremony
    Promotion
    Change of Command
    CG

