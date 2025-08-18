Lt. Gen. Wortman Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, oncoming commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, embraces Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, following his promotion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. The promotion occurred prior to the I Marine Expeditionary Force change of command ceremony, during which Lt. Gen. Wortman assumed command of I MEF, relieving Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)