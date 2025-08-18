USARPAC Recognizes New CoS and G3 OIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Burke, the U.S. Army Pacific Chief of Staff, addresses the audience during a "Flying V" ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 22, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing members of the USARPAC team and welcome Burke, as well as the incoming G3 OIC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)