Fitz Daily Ops

250608-N-YO707-1401

Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), frocked newly promoted Sailors during a ceremony aboard the ship on June 8, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway conducting independent deployer certification exercises (IDCERTEX) off the coast of Southern California. IDCERTEX is Fitzgerald’s final evaluation and certification before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)