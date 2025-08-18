Fitz Daily Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250606-N-YO707-1044



Chief Gunners Mate Jonathan Woodburn, left, from Wellsville, Ohio inspects a laser dazzler LA-9/P prior to testing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while conducting independent deployer certification exercises off the coast of Southern California, June 6, 2025. IDCERTEX is Fitzgerald’s final evaluation and certification before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)