Fitz Daily Ops

Fire Controlman 1st Class Cory Adams, right, from Scottsdale, Arizona assembles a laser dazzler LA-9/P prior to testing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while conducting independent deployer certification exercises off the coast of Southern California, June 6, 2025. IDCERTEX is Fitzgerald’s final evaluation and certification before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)