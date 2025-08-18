NMCCL holds cake-cutting ceremony for Dental Corps 113th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250822-N-FB730-1007 CAMP LEJEUNE. (August 22, 2025) Capt. Patrick McGroarty, left, and Lt. Bryn Marting, cut the ceremonial cake during the cake-cutting event celebrating their 113th birthday of the Dental Corps, in the dental clinic at NMCCL on August 22, 2025. The Navy Dental Corps was established on August 22, 1947 and is comprised of more than 1,400 active duty and reserve dentists, stationed ashore, abroad, and afloat, and provide direct support to Navy and Marine Corps commands, squadrons, battalions, and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)