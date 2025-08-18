Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL holds cake-cutting ceremony for Dental Corps 113th birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    NMCCL holds cake-cutting ceremony for Dental Corps 113th birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    250822-N-FB730-1004 CAMP LEJEUNE. (August 22, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Meredith Owen reads Rear Admiral Walter Brafford, NavyDental Corps chief, remarks during the cake-cutting event celebrating their 113th birthday of the Dental Corps, in the dental clinic at NMCCL on August 22, 2025. The Navy Dental Corps was established on August 22, 1947 and is comprised of more than 1,400 active duty and reserve dentists, stationed ashore, abroad, and afloat, and provide direct support to Navy and Marine Corps commands, squadrons, battalions, and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 9272583
    VIRIN: 250822-N-FB730-1004
    Resolution: 7321x4964
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    cake-cutting
    Dental Corps
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL
    birthday

