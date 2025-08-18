Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTC Recruit Portrait

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RTC Recruit Portrait

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Gaskill 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 22, 2025) -
    Seaman Recruit Elizabeth Bell poses for a photo at Recruit Training Command. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Will Gaskill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9272573
    VIRIN: 250822-N-SU278-1055
    Resolution: 3322x2657
    Size: 814.86 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Recruit Portrait, by CPO William Gaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    RTC
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download