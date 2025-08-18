GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 22, 2025) -
Seaman Recruit Elizabeth Bell poses for a photo at Recruit Training Command. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Will Gaskill)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9272573
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-SU278-1055
|Resolution:
|3322x2657
|Size:
|814.86 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RTC Recruit Portrait, by CPO William Gaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.