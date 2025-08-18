Northern Edge 2025: F-35B Lightning IIs

Members assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533) watch as an aircraft launches from the flight line during exercise Northern Edge 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9272242
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-LX373-1121
|Resolution:
|3204x2136
|Size:
|905.77 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
