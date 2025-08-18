A mobile training team instructor from U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) prepares joint staff planners from the Georgia National Guard for a classroom exercise during a Joint Forces Headquarters/Joint Task Force Staff Training Course (JSTC) at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga., August 19, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9272085
|VIRIN:
|250819-Z-RO813-1430
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia DOD Hosts NORTHCOM/NORAD Training to Bolster Domestic Response Capabilities, by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia DOD Hosts NORTHCOM/NORAD Training to Bolster Domestic Response Capabilities
