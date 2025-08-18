Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia DOD Hosts NORTHCOM/NORAD Training to Bolster Domestic Response Capabilities

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    Georgia National Guard

    A mobile training team instructor from U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) prepares joint staff planners from the Georgia National Guard for a classroom exercise during a Joint Forces Headquarters/Joint Task Force Staff Training Course (JSTC) at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga., August 19, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:21
    Photo ID: 9272085
    VIRIN: 250819-Z-RO813-1430
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Georgia Department of Defense
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard

