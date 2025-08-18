Georgia DOD Hosts NORTHCOM/NORAD Training to Bolster Domestic Response Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mobile training team instructor from U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) prepares joint staff planners from the Georgia National Guard for a classroom exercise during a Joint Forces Headquarters/Joint Task Force Staff Training Course (JSTC) at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga., August 19, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)